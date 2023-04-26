Manchester home of one of world's first station masters to be holiday let
The house which was home to one of the world's first station masters is to be turned into a holiday let as part of a multimillion-pound restoration project.
The building on Manchester's Liverpool Road became part of the city's first station when it opened in 1830.
The terminus stood at one end of the world's first intercity line, which connected Manchester and Liverpool.
Restoration charity The Landmark Trust (LT) said it was "an outstanding piece of industrial heritage".
The Grade I listed Station Agent's House has not been a home to residents for almost a century and its owner, the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester (SIMM), has partnered with the charity to bring it back into use.
Museum director Sally MacDonald said it was the SIMM's aim "to bring into use every part of the museum's site possible" and the "crucial work" was part of plans to "create a more sustainable museum and reveal new spaces and perspectives for visitors to enjoy".
The LT's director Anna Keay said the house was "an outstanding piece of industrial heritage", which would be "sensitively repaired and made available to all through self-catering stays and free public open days".
Situated on the corner of Liverpool Road and Water Street in the heart of Castlefield, the house was built in 1808 for John Rothwell, a partner in a nearby dyeworks, and as such, it predates the station.
The property, which was originally the only building on the street, was incorporated into the terminus when it was built in the late 1820s and housed the station master when the line opened in 1830.
The LT said the first station agent to live there was Joseph Green, while its last resident was the station's chief inspector in the 1920s, a man recorded only as Mr Fitzpatrick.
Passenger services were transferred to the city's Victoria station 14 years later and Liverpool Road became a goods yard, before it fell into disuse in the 1970s.
Its 185-year connection to the operational mainline was finally severed by the construction of the Ordsall Chord link in 2015.
The property itself, which the LT said was "one of the city's oldest surviving Georgian houses", was converted into a shop in the mid-20th Century and has been used as offices since the SIMM first opened in 1983.
Its incorporation into the museum saw the shop frontage removed and a replica of the original doorway added.
The museum said the restoration was the "latest milestone" in its "multimillion-pound conservation and development programme", which was aimed at carrying out "crucial repair and conservation work" and opening up "new spaces".
The LT said it would be its first property in the region and it was hoping to raise a final £118,000 to pay for the remainder of the work needed before it can welcome guests in 2024.
