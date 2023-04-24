Big Issue North to cease production in May
The northern version of Big Issue is to cease publication in May with the charity blaming declining town centre footfall and rising costs.
Big Issue North was "no longer financially viable" but it was an "incredibly hard decision", the magazine management said.
Vendors in the North will sell Big Issue UK to earn an income.
The publication focussed on regional stories and was independently produced in Manchester for 30 years.
The magazine said a decline in sales in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic "as town centre footfall decreased, alongside increased print, energy and paper costs, mean that continuing to produce Big Issue North is no longer financially viable".
The charity will instead employ a northern correspondent, to publish stories via the Street News app and its social and web channels, as well as offering content to Big Issue UK.
Fay Selvan, CEO of Big Issue North, said: "We could not be prouder of the impact that the magazine has had, both in giving marginalised people a chance to work their way out of poverty, and in the stories we have told from our communities."
She said a "number of alternatives" had been explored, but "ceasing production and offering the national Big Issue magazine to vendors in the North is the route that gives the best possible opportunity for the most people to earn an income and change their lives".
She added the "incredibly hard decision" was not taken "lightly".
Editor of the magazine, Kevin Gopal, said it was a "sad moment for independent northern-based publishing and a sign of the difficult commercial outlook for much of the media industry".
"Hopefully we've done good journalism and helped vendors. I'm pleased the vendors will continue to get the support they sorely need," he added.
A souvenir issue of Big Issue North magazine will be on sale from vendors from 8 May.