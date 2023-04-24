Manchester Arena survivor stays true to FA Cup promise to paramedic
- Published
A man seriously hurt in the Manchester Arena bombing said he is staying "true to his promise" to take the paramedic who saved his life to watch Manchester United in an FA Cup final.
Martin Hibbert from Chorley, Lancashire made the promise to paramedic Paul Harvey after the pair became friends.
Mr Hibbert said he "would definitely not be here today" without the treatment he received from Mr Harvey.
"Paul made decisions that night which ultimately saved my life," he said.
The pair became friends after Mr Harvey contacted Mr Hibbert after seeing him in a TV programme about survivors of the 2017 terror attack.
"We met up in 2018 at a fundraising event and have been like brothers ever since," Mr Hibbert told BBC Radio Manchester, describing their relationship as a "beautiful loving friendship".
"I found out he was a big Manchester United fan and I said 'look, when I'm better and when I'm ready to do it we are going to go to Old Trafford', which we did about two to three years ago and then I promised him if we ever got to an FA Cup final we'd do it."
Mr Hibbert said he surprised his friend with tickets for the semi-final match against Brighton when he took his friend to Wembley for the first time.
United won the match 7-6 on penalties after the tie went to extra-time and a sudden-death shootout.
"It was emotional," he said. "It wasn't just football, it was about love, friendship and what can come out of such a horrible attack."
Now the pair will be heading back to Wembley in June for the final against local rivals Manchester City.
