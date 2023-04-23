Arrests after large-scale street fight and two other incidents in Wigan
- Published
Seven people have been arrested over a series of linked incidents following a "large-scale fight", police said.
A brawl broke out on Wellfield Road in the Beech Hill area of Wigan shortly after midnight on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A report then came in at 01:30 BST that four men had entered a property in Laburnum Grove and assaulted residents with bats in an aggravated burglary.
Then, at 09:00, officers seized what they said was a "viable firearm".
The force said officers were responding to a domestic matter on Wellfield Road when a man was spotted running away.
"He was seen discarding a white drawstring bag on Acacia Crescent which is believed, upon first examination, to be a viable firearm and has been seized," a GMP spokesperson said.
Seven people - men and women aged between 22 and 48 years old - were arrested and are being questioned by police.
"No life-changing or life-threatening injuries were sustained" in what is believed to be targeted attacks by known associates, the spokesperson said.
Det Sgt Paul Sumner said GMP was "treating this investigation extremely seriously" and had "made some good progress since receiving these reports".
He appealed for information to help the force identify the suspect that ran away, who they "believe is also involved in these incidents".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk