Thief steals puppy from girl in her Wigan garden
A puppy has been stolen from a girl as she played on a swing in her own garden.
The thief took the four-month-old Dachshund named Dotty in Moor Road in Orrell at 18:50 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, then ran off in an unknown direction, the force's Wigan West unit said in a Facebook post.
Police said Dotty was wearing a "flowy collar" and appealed for information.
The thief is described as being of mixed race and wore a black jumper bearing the word "security" on the front.
Police said the puppy is "still very young".
"If you have any knowledge of this theft, or have any sighting of the dog please contact GMP," the force said.
