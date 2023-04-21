Greater Manchester PC guilty of dangerous driving after boy injured
- Published
A police officer has been found guilty of seriously injuring a schoolboy while driving dangerously in response to a 999 call.
Khia Whitehead, who was 15 at the time, was struck by a police vehicle being driven by Sarah De Meulemeester in Stockport on Boxing Day in 2020.
The promising junior footballer suffered a life-changing brain injury and remains unable to communicate.
De Meulemeester, 26, will be sentenced on 19 May at Liverpool Crown Court.
There were gasps and tears in the public gallery as the verdict was read out.
The trial heard the Greater Manchester Police officer had been responding to a domestic incident involving a man with a knife at the time.
The police watchdog found she had reached speeds of 61mph (98km/h).
The Independent Office for Police Conduct, who carried out an investigation, noted that the speed limit had been 30mph.
As a basic level police driver, De Meulemeester was required to observe all speed limits and was not entitled to use the statutory exemptions available to police drivers who have had advanced training.
Her vehicle was one of three driving in convoy, having left the police station at the same time, the watchdog said.
When information about the knife came through on the radio, another officer, who was trained and authorised to drive above the speed limit, overtook and switched on their emergency lights.
Speed data from the police car showed De Meulemeester initially slowed down slightly to allow her colleague to overtake, but then increased her speed again.
She initially told investigators she had been travelling at a "normal road speed" and declined to answer further questions about the manner of her driving.
While on Garners Lane, De Meulemeester overtook a member of the public's car, travelling on the wrong side of a traffic island where she struck Khia as he was crossing the road.
She was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Sir Alex Ferguson and boxer Tyson Fury are among the celebrities who have sent messages to Khia, who is still being treated at a rehabilitation centre in Sheffield.