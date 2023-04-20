Harold Riley: Praised painter of popes and presidents dies
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an artist who was widely praised for his portraits of a host of political greats including Nelson Mandela.
Salford-born Harold Riley, who became the only artist ever granted a sitting with the South African leader, has died aged 88.
He also produced paintings of US president John F Kennedy and three popes.
Salford's mayor Paul Dennett said Riley embodied the "true spirit" of the city.
The former Salford Grammar pupil sold his first painting in the city's art gallery aged just 11, before going on to study at the celebrated Slade School of Fine Art in London.
He received global recognition for commissioned portraits which also included the late Duke of Edinburgh.
His large rendition of Pope John Paul II - taken from the pontiff's 1982 visit to Manchester - remains on display at Salford Cathedral.
However, he is perhaps best known for the piece he created following six sittings over 18 months in Cape Town and Johannesburg with President Mandela, with the final meeting held in 2002.
The artist was given the Freedom of Salford in 2017, following in the footsteps of his friend LS Lowry - the city's most famous artist.
He completed postgraduate studies in Italy and Spain before returning to his beloved Salford, where he began to chronicle scenes from what he considered to be a disappearing way of life on canvas, sketch and photographs.