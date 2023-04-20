M6 crash: Drug driver who killed woman in M6 crash jailed
- Published
A drug driver killed a grandmother and seriously injured her daughter when he crashed his van into their car while "knowingly fatigued", police said.
Marcin Szewczyk ploughed into their Kia on the M6 despite it being stationary and having its hazard warning lights on in heavy traffic on 30 October 2021.
Suzanne Taylor, 71, died at the scene of the crash, between junction 17 for Sandbach and junction 18 at Middlewich.
Szewczyk, 43, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years at Chester Crown Court.
Cheshire Police said Szewczyk, driving a white Mercedes Sprinter, smashed into the women's Kia Sportage, pushing it into a HGV.
Rear-seat passenger Ms Taylor, from Burscough in Lancashire, was pronounced dead at the scene while her daughter, who was the front-seat passenger, suffered serious injuries.
She underwent surgery and had to spend two months in hospital.
Police said Szewczyk was arrested and taken into custody where toxicology results revealed he had traces of amphetamine in his system.
During the course of the investigation, officers spoke to witnesses who stated his van had been weaving all over the road before the crash.
GPS data from his employer found his vehicle had left its warehouse 22 hours and 31 minutes prior to the collision, travelling more than 724km (450 miles).
Szewczyk was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing on 10 March.
PC Faye Clarke said: "Szewczyk's actions and decision to continue to drive throughout the 22-hour period prior to the collision has devastated Suzanne's family.
"He did not hold a valid driving licence and enquiries found that his Polish driving licence was listed as confiscated and invalid.
"Whilst employed as a professional driver Szewczyk deliberately chose to ignore the law and continued to drive whilst knowingly fatigued and under the influence of a controlled drug which put lives at risk."
Ms Taylor's family said: "No sentence can bring mum back.
"We as a family want to move forward with our lives and keeping mum in our thoughts at all times."
Szewczyk, of Lancashire Hill, Stockport, was also handed a five-year driving ban which will be enforced upon his release from prison.