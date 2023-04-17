Bolton police probe series of arson attacks in town
Two men have been arrested after a series of arson attacks were carried out in a town.
Police said no-one was hurt after the "reckless" attacks on houses and a vehicle in Bolton between midnight and 01:00 BST.
The fires in Great Leaver and Farnworth were quickly put out by residents and the fire service, police said.
The two arrested men, aged 31 and 28, were held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Greater Manchester Police has appealed for information and any footage of the attacks.
Det Ch Insp Peter Morley said the attacks were "shocking displays of violence and aggression and have put innocent members of the public at risk".
He said such targeted attacks "will not be tolerated in our communities".
