Winsford: Men raped and filmed woman after night out
A woman was raped and sexually assaulted by two men in her own home in a "sickening" assault after they gave her a lift following a night out.
Abu Musa was convicted of rape and assault by penetration in a four-day trial at Chester Crown Court.
The 21-year-old of Dyke Street, Stoke-on-Trent, also admitted voyeurism.
Abdulrahman Hassan, 22, of Eden Street, Oldham, admitted two counts of rape, assault by penetration and voyeurism earlier at the same court.
The trial heard the victim was out with another woman at a club in Nantwich on 11 June, Cheshire Police said.
The pair were due to go home about 02:00 BST on 12 June but missed their lift and decided to stay until the club closed at 03:00.
Musa and Hassan offered to give them a lift home to Winsford when the women met them at a local takeaway.
After returning to Winsford, the second woman left and went to bed.
Musa and Hassan stayed with the victim, who was drunk, giving her more alcohol before raping and sexually assaulting her, police said.
'Sexual predators'
When the men were arrested officers found video footage on Musa's phone which showed Hassan raping the victim.
After being shown the footage Hassan admitted the charges against him.
However, while Musa admitted voyeurism by filming the video without the victim's consent, he denied rape.
Det Con Kelly Mitchell said: "Musa and Hassan are both sexual predators, they took advantage of the victim in her own home and what they subjected her to was nothing short of sickening.
"They were both aware that she was heavily intoxicated and they both knew that she could not consent.
"They also filmed much of the attack for their own sexual gratification.
"While the victim will never be able to forget what happened that night, I hope that the verdict reached will provide her with some reassurance and help her to move forward."
Both men were remanded in custody to appear on 21 April where a sentencing date will be set.
