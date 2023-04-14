Oldham cannabis farm: Arrest after £60k of drugs seized
A man has been arrested after police discovered cannabis plants with an estimated value of £60,000.
Officers carrying out a drugs warrant seized the crop at an address on Coalshaw Green Road in Chadderton, Oldham.
Police said the farm was "very well equipped" and "likely involved a number of people at different levels of the drug supply chain".
A 27-year-old man has been held on suspicion of production of cannabis.
Sgt Robert Coggin, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We hope that this find significantly disrupts the supply of cannabis in the area, which ultimately makes our local communities safer.
"In order to keep on disrupting drug manufacturing in Oldham we need the public to report any information they may have to us."
