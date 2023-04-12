Euro 2028 bid: Etihad choice is economic boost for Manchester - council
- Published
Hosting Euro 2028 matches at Manchester City's ground would be a windfall for the city, a council leader has said.
The Etihad Stadium has been named as one of 10 grounds in the UK and Ireland's bid.
Manchester City Council leader, Bev Craig, said the news was a "fantastic boost for the city's economy".
The home of Manchester City was not built in 1996 when England last hosted the football tournament.
Old Trafford, home of rivals Manchester United, which hosted five games in Euro 96, has missed out.
Ms Craig said to be one of the potential tournament venues was "not just a fantastic boost for the city's economy, but also a chance for fans of the sport, new and old, to get directly involved in what is sure to be some top tournament action here on our doorstep".
She added: "We've seen first-hand the positive impact of hosting top-flight international matches here in Manchester during last year's ground-breaking UEFA Women's Euro tournament. Both fans and the city's young players gained so much from it.
"Our goal for 2028 is to build further on this, and to help create a tournament to remember with a lasting legacy alongside it that helps further develop the sport from the grassroots up."
Danny Wilson, managing director of Manchester City operations, added: "Should the bid be successful, it will be a fantastic event for the city of Manchester with thousands of local and international fans attending the Etihad Stadium to enjoy one of Europe's biggest sporting events."
