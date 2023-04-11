Councillors back plan to build homes on Lymm green belt
Plans to build 108 homes and a medical centre on green belt land in Lymm have been given the go-ahead by councillors.
The application for a section of the former Tanyard Farm site, off Rush Green Road, came before the development management committee on Thursday.
It was opposed by 90 individuals, Lymm Parish Council and councillors.
The government will have the final say on the scheme to build 44 four-bed homes, 43 three-bed homes, 21 two-bed properties and 12 apartments.
Liberal Democrat councillor Ian Marks, who opposed the Bellway Homes proposal, said: "Our main contention is that 'very special circumstances' have not been demonstrated to justify the harm to the green belt.
Mr Marks said residents have concerns about flooding, ecology and bio-diversity, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He added: "We welcome the medical centre but question whether it is in the right place.
"There is no problem if you have a car but there is, if you are elderly, disabled or have to walk or use public transport."
He said the new homes would "generate more traffic" on a narrow road.
He added: "There is insufficient provision for badgers and the wildlife corridor and there are objections to the removal of hedgerows.
"Development on this site would destroy the semi-rural nature of the area and lessen the separation between the settlements of Lymm and Oughtrington."
The plan was approved subject to a section 106 agreement where the local council enters into a legally-binding agreement or planning obligation with a landowner but will be referred to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to approve due to the size of development in the green belt.