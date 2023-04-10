Man dies after car hits tree in Standish

A 75-year-old man has died after his car hit a tree in Wigan, police confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man "suffered a suspected medical episode" before his Mercedes crashed in Almond Brook Road in Standish just after 12:30 BST.

GMP said he was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

A 73-year-old female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was treated in hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses or any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage.

