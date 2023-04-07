Keano Byrne inquiry: Body found in Stockport park
- Published
Police searching for Keano Byrne, who disappeared two weeks ago, have found a body in a park in their murder inquiry.
The 26-year-old was reported missing on 27 March - a day after he was last seen walking with another man in Stockport, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Officers discovered a body in water near Reddish Vale Country Park at about 12:10 BST.
Two men, aged 26 and 30, who were previously arrested have been released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said formal identification was due to take place and officers were treating Mr Byrne's disappearance as a murder "following information revealed during the investigation".
Mr Byrne, from Gorton, was last seen in the early hours of 26 March, when he left Northumberland Road in Brinnington and walked with another man towards Reddish Vale.
Det Ch Insp Hopkinson said: "Clearly this is an upsetting time for Keano's family and they are being kept informed of the ongoing investigation as well as being supported by specialist officers."
She appealed for anyone who was in Reddish Vale between 03:30 and 06:30 BST on 26 March or who saw Mr Byrne after he went missing to contact police.
"We are looking for CCTV, dashcam footage, images, or any accounts of suspicious behaviour around that date as this will bring us one step closer to finding out what happened to Keano and help us understand the full circumstances."