Greater Manchester Police officers barred over offensive messages
- Published
Three police officers have been barred from the profession after racist and homophobic messages were shared.
PC Aaron Jones, who worked for Greater Manchester Police (GMP), and former PC Ashley Feest were part of a WhatsApp group called The Dispensables.
They admitted their behaviour amounted to gross misconduct at a disciplinary hearing, the force said.
PC Rebekah Kelly, who was not in the group, was found to have failed to report racist messages sent to her.
All three were added to the College of Policing's Barred List, GMP said.
'Abhorrent conduct'
Ms Kelly, who was PC Jones' girlfriend, argued her behaviour did not amount to gross misconduct but was dismissed without notice .
A fourth GMP officer who was in the WhatsApp group was given a final written warning.
The head of GMP Professional Standards Branch, Det Ch Supt Mike Allen, said messages "revelling in the misuse of drugs" were also posted along with messages about drugs supply.
He said the officers' conduct was a "complete disgrace" and their "shameful , repugnant behaviour" risked undermining the force's work in the community and so he had "no hesitation" taking a "hard line".
"While messages were sent across personal WhatsApp accounts, given the racist and homophobic content, in addition to other communications revelling in the misuse of drugs, any right to privacy these officers thought they had was ousted by their abhorrent conduct," he added.