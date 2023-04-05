Salford play park arson attack heartbreaking, council says
A "senseless" arson attack in a children's play park has caused £25,000 worth of damage.
The fire, at Lord Street Park in Cadishead, is believed to have been started deliberately on Tuesday, Salford City Council said.
The area, which had a £90,000 upgrade in 2021, features accessible play equipment for disabled children.
Debbie Brown from the council said it was "a mindless attack" on the local community.
She said it would be "heartbreaking news for the Friends of Lordy Park and everyone who worked so hard with us to make the park more accessible for children with disabilities".
"The monkey bars and wooden steps are fire damaged and will have to be removed and several fence panels will have to be replaced," she said.
The fire also caused damage to a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, swings for children with disabilities and the playground's rubber surface.
Ms Brown said a crew had been "clearing up ash and jet washing the safety surface" as they further assessed the damage.
Local residents on Facebook Group Friends Of Lordy Park said they were "devastated" by the "disgusting" attack and described the damage as "horrific".
One user said: "Our community deserves better".
Ms Brown, Director of Service Reform, urged anyone with information "to do the right thing" and contact the police.
"We are very much hoping to have it open for the Easter weekend so the children of Cadishead are not deprived of their much-loved play area through this senseless attack," she added.
