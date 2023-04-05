Man jailed for machete attack in Northwich after son's death
A man has been jailed for 30 years for attacking a teenager who he blamed for his son's death with a machete.
Samson Price, 48, stabbed the victim up to 20 times outside a gym in Northwich, Cheshire, in September 2021.
Cheshire Police said Price "was unhappy with the outcome of the police investigation into his son's death so decided to take the law into his own hands in a carefully-planned attack".
Price, of Wigan, was jailed at Chester Crown Court for attempted murder.
The force said two people had been arrested in connection with the death of Samson Price Jnr, who drowned at Wigan Flashes Nature Reserve in 2020.
But no charges had been made and a coroner recorded an open verdict at his inquest, police said.
Price, wearing a face mask in a bid to hide his identity, attacked the man from behind as he left a gym in Leicester Street.
'Absolutely terrifying'
During the 23-second attack, the victim was stabbed in the head, arms, and right leg.
He stopped "after the victim fell to the floor covered in blood" and he was driven hospital for "lifesaving treatment".
Price, who had put a tracker "on the victim's car to monitor his every movement", claimed he did not want to kill his victim but "just wanted to harm him", police said.
Det Con John Corrigan said it was an "absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim".
He added: "While I have sympathy for Price following the death of his son, there is no excuse for the actions he took on the night of the attack.
"Price attacked the victim from behind, leaving him totally defenceless, and specifically hit his leg to demobilise him."