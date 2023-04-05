Brianna Ghey: Taylor Swift life-sized cutout auctioned for charity
A Taylor Swift cardboard cutout which has become a landmark for Manchester tram users is to go under the hammer to raise funds in memory of Brianna Ghey.
Hundreds of people rallied to save the life-sized figure of the pop star when the flat owner where it was on show in Cornbrook said they were moving.
Red Redmond is auctioning Tram Taylor for the charity Mermaids in memory of the 16-year-old transgender girl stabbed to death in a Warrington park.
It is estimated to fetch up to £150.
The cutout of the Shake It Off singer has been looking out across the tracks near Cornbrook Metrolink stop since 2017 and goes on sale with Adam Partridge Auctioneers on 12 April.
Red, a self-confessed Taylor Swift fan who was given the cardboard figure, said the proceeds of the sale will go to the Mermaids charity which helps gender-diverse youngsters and their families.
The non-binary comedian said Brianna, from Birchwood, Warrington, who was found with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park on 11 February, had a "big impact" on people.
They said the outpouring of support with vigils held across the UK and Ireland in response to her death "really touched" them.
Red, who has moved to Sheffield, is hoping the auction of the cutout will raise more than the £500 they have previously raised for Mermaids.
Tram Taylor fans need not worry about missing their dose of the pop star as Red purchased a new cutout and put a clause in the tenancy agreement the new tenant had to display it in the window.
Red said they "wanted to keep the legacy going as long as possible".
The Charity Commission launched an investigation into Mermaids in November which is still ongoing.