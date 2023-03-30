Man charged over Carrington dog attack which injured girl, 6
A man has been charged over a dog attack which left a six-year-old girl seriously injured.
The girl remains in hospital for treatment after police were called to a house on Ackers Lane in Carrington at about 14:40 BST on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A 35-year-old man from Carrington faces eight counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
Four dogs were seized immediately and four more adult dogs and nine puppies were taken away.
Police said six of the charges relate to the attack on Sunday but two others are linked to another incident in December 2022 when a man in his 20s and his dog were injured.
The force said earlier it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).