Openshaw shooting: Two suspects arrested over man's death
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Manchester.
Zikel Bobmanuel, 32, died from gunshot wounds in Welland Street, Openshaw, in the attack at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and a 35-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of murder.
Emannuel Onasanya, 32, of John Beeley Avenue in Manchester, has previously been charged with murder.
Paying tribute, Mr Bobmanuel's family previously said he was a "hands-on father to his beloved children" with his youngest born six weeks ago.
