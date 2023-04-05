Dog show pulled over ear crops moved to new venue in Manchester
- Published
An international dog show which was cancelled after a BBC investigation into animal welfare concerns is to go ahead at a different venue.
The event, run by the American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) UK, was to be held earlier this year in Coventry.
The venue terminated its agreement with organisers after the findings, which showed American bully-type dogs with cropped ears getting prizes.
The event will now go ahead in Manchester on Saturday.
Ear-cropping is where skin at the tops of dogs' ears is cut off to reshape them, which, in the case of the American bully, makes them stand more upright.
The practice has been called "cruel" and "mutilation" by welfare organisations and is illegal in the UK under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.
The investigation by the BBC's Panorama and Disclosure programmes also saw one journalist secretly film in the house of an ABKC qualified judge.
They found two 10-week-old puppies in a cage with freshly cropped ears.
The ABKC UK Bully Festival, which was originally scheduled for February, is now set to go ahead at Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on Saturday.
Dr Samantha Gaines, from the RSPCA's companion animals department, said the charity was "concerned" that the event was going ahead.
She said the BBC investigation had "raised some really concerning questions about the welfare of many dogs being shown at these events - with the prominence of dogs with cropped ears a real worry for the RSPCA".
"We would urge the venue to clarify what assurances they've received about the welfare of the dogs due to be shown, and that cruel practices such as ear cropping will not be applauded - and to cancel this event if such guarantees cannot be given," she said.
"The cropping of dogs' ears should never be celebrated.
"It is a painful, unnecessary procedure that has been illegal in England and Wales since 2007.
"Sadly, despite this, too many people still think this is a desirable cosmetic trait and inflict this on dogs for no other reason than for the look."
The RSPCA said it had seen incidents of ear-cropping rise in recent years.
A spokesman for Bowlers Exhibition Centre said it could not withdraw from the show as it was legally contracted to host it.
He said if there was "any proof that these people are operating illegally, we would pull the event straight away".
"Unfortunately, we are under contract and to withdraw would leave us open to a legal challenge," he said.
"This is a legal issue, rather than a moral or personal one.
He added that if the organisers "were to approach us to host the event tomorrow, we would look at the situation in a completely different way", but said ABKC UK had given it an assurance that every dog with cropped ears to be shown had had the procedure carried out abroad.
The ABKC dog show organiser Sean Main told the BBC there was nothing illegal about the show.
"It is not illegal for a dog with cropped ears to be imported into the country," he said.
He declined to confirm if all cropped-eared dogs to be shown at the upcoming show had been imported into the UK.
Dog charity Hope Rescue said it had seen a rise in American Bully-type dogs with health issues.
Its founder Vanessa Waddon said it was "deeply concerned that the ABKC are continuing to organise shows promoting dogs with mutilated ears".
She added that she hoped venues would "refuse to host" ABKC events.
The Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill, which is currently going through Westminster, would prohibit the import of dogs with cropped ears.
It has received cross-party support and backing from organisations including the RSPCA, Dogs Trust and British Veterinary Association.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk