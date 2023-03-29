Erling Haaland mobile phone allegation investigated by police
- Published
Police have launched an investigation after a newspaper alleged Manchester City player Erling Haaland used his mobile phone whilst driving.
Following the story in The Sun, Greater Manchester Police said it was "aware and investigating" an alleged incident.
The newspaper released video footage and photos of Mr Haaland in his car in the New Islington area of Manchester.
If found guilty, Mr Haaland could get six points on his driving licence and receive a £200 fine.
The incident was alleged to have taken place on 15 March, close to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.
The Norwegian striker, 22, signed for City in May in a £51.2m move from Borussia Dortmund.
He has since scored 42 goals for the team in 37 matches.
The BBC has contacted Manchester City for a response.
