Murder suspect John Belfield arrested in South America
A man wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old who was found dead in his home has been arrested in South America.
Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July.
John Belfield, 28, was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences in Suriname on Thursday, police said.
Officers said they would work with international partners to bring him back to Manchester to face questioning.
Mr Campbell's body was found by a neighbour at his home on Riverside.
Police believe he was fatally assaulted the previous night and died from the injuries he sustained.
Greater Manchester Police said it had been searching for Mr Belfield since August.
Three people - including Mr Campbell's ex-wife - were previously jailed for their role in his killing. The Attorney General's office said it had been asked to review the case under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "The news of Belfield's arrest is an important development in our investigation, we will be working with international law enforcement agencies to bring Belfield back to Manchester and continue in our pursuit to find answers for Thomas' family."