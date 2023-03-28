Man charged with murder over Openshaw shooting death

Zikel BobmanuelGMP
Zikel Bobmanuel's family said he was a "hands-on father" whose youngest was born six weeks ago

A man has been charged over the fatal shooting of the father of a new born baby.

Zikel Bobmanuel, 32, died from gunshot wounds in Welland Street, Openshaw in the attack at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Emannuel Onasanya, 32, of John Beeley Avenue in Manchester has been charged with murder.

Mr Onasanya was remanded to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday by Manchester and Salford Magistrates.

Mr Bobmanuel's family previously said he was a "hands-on father to his beloved children" with his youngest born six weeks ago.

Zikel Bobmanuel died at the scene on Welland Street in Openshaw

