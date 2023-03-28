Carrington dog attack: Seventeen dogs seized
Seventeen dogs have been seized by police after a six-year-old girl was seriously injured in a dog attack in Greater Manchester.
The child is in a stable condition in hospital after the attack on Sunday at an house in Ackers Lane, Carrington.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said three people arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog had been bailed.
Four dogs were seized immediately after and four more adult dogs and nine puppies have since been taken away.
Police said a van was also found in south Manchester as part of the investigation and was being examined.
Det Insp Matthew Dixon said it was a "fluid investigation" after the latest seizures as he appealed for information.
GMP has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.