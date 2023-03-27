Liam Smith: Pair deny murder over acid attack shooting death
- Published
A man and a woman have denied the murder of an electrician who was gunned down and subjected to an acid attack.
The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, in the early evening of 24 November.
Michael Hillier, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, and Rachel Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive, York, pleaded not guilty to murder at Manchester Crown Court.
They appeared via prison video link as a trial date of 10 July was set.
Ms Fulstow is expected to enter a plea to an additional charge of perverting the course of justice when she appears for a further case management hearing for the pair on 15 May.
Paying tribute, Mr Smith's family previously said he was a "devoted" and "adoring" father to his two boys, aged 15 and 11, and was a "dearly loved son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandson and friend".