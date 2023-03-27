Openshaw: Family devastated after father of newborn baby shot dead
- Published
The family of a man shot dead in Manchester have said they are "devastated" to have lost him.
Zikel Bobmanuel, 32, died from gunshot wounds in Welland Street, Openshaw in the attack at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
His family said he was a "hands-on father to his beloved children" with his youngest born six weeks ago.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 33-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after the "targeted" attack.
In a tribute, Mr Bobmanuel's family said he was his mother's "pride and joy" who "held the heart of his girlfriend in his hand".
They said: "Zikel was happy and fulfilled, he was working hard to provide for his family and was never more content than when he was spending time with them.
"It is difficult to comprehend that Zikel has died under such tragic circumstances and the shock is profound.
"We are devastated beyond belief and find it hard to comprehend life without him."
GMP have appealed for information and said a second man, who was thought to have escaped in a vehicle, was also being sought.
Detectives have also appealed to motorists and residents in the area who may have captured anything on their dashcams, CCTVs or doorbell cameras to contact GMP.