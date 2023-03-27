Openshaw: Family devastated after father of newborn baby shot dead

Zikel BobmanuelGMP
Zikel Bobmanuel's family said he was a "hands-on father" whose youngest was born six weeks ago

The family of a man shot dead in Manchester have said they are "devastated" to have lost him.

Zikel Bobmanuel, 32, died from gunshot wounds in Welland Street, Openshaw in the attack at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.

His family said he was a "hands-on father to his beloved children" with his youngest born six weeks ago.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 33-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after the "targeted" attack.

In a tribute, Mr Bobmanuel's family said he was his mother's "pride and joy" who "held the heart of his girlfriend in his hand".

They said: "Zikel was happy and fulfilled, he was working hard to provide for his family and was never more content than when he was spending time with them.

"It is difficult to comprehend that Zikel has died under such tragic circumstances and the shock is profound.

"We are devastated beyond belief and find it hard to comprehend life without him."

Zikel Bobmanuel died at the scene on Welland Street in Openshaw

GMP have appealed for information and said a second man, who was thought to have escaped in a vehicle, was also being sought.

Detectives have also appealed to motorists and residents in the area who may have captured anything on their dashcams, CCTVs or doorbell cameras to contact GMP.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.