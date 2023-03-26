Three held after girl hurt in Carrington dog attack
Three people have been arrested after a girl was injured when she was attacked by dogs in Greater Manchester.
The child was taken to hospital following the incident at an address in Ackers Lane, Carrington.
Greater Manchester Police said the three people were arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog. Four dogs were also seized and taken away by officers.
The girl remains in a stable condition in hospital, the force added.
