Vapes seized after medical incidents at Bolton high school
- Published
Police have seized 2,800 suspected illegal vapes across Bolton after three "medical incidents" at a local high school were linked to similar devices.
Vapes with an estimated value of £20,000 were taken during "a day of action" with Trading Standards workers.
Greater Manchester Police said the incidents at the school, which has not been named, were reported to police via the school's engagement officer.
Those involved have made full recoveries, the force confirmed.
Police said the devices had been seized across the area "in response to medical incidents in the borough", although no further details have been given about what the incidents were.
Sgt Jodie Ireland added a small quantity of vapes, which had been found at the school, were also being tested at police headquarters.
Bolton Commander Ch Supt Steph Parker said it was "concerning but we are working hard with colleagues and partners, including school staff and the council, to try to ensure these incidents aren't replicated in Bolton or elsewhere".
"Health colleagues have already issued a warning in relation to illegal vapes which may produce a highly-toxic gas," she said.
"But our conjoined efforts to keep people safe don't stop there and this day of action and these seizures are just one example of ongoing hard work."
The most recent NHS data showed that reported usage of e-cigarettes has risen to 9% among 11 to 15-year-olds in England.
Notably, vaping among 15-year-old girls has jumped from 10% in 2018 to 21% in 2021.
NHS advice states that the devices, which allow users to inhale nicotine in a vapour rather than smoke, can help adults quit smoking habits, but the vapour can still contain small amounts of chemicals including nicotine.
Long-term effects remain unknown, although vapes are considered less harmful than smoking cigarettes.