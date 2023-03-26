Openshaw murder arrest after man killed in 'targeted' attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was shot dead in Manchester in what is believed to have been a "targeted" attack.
The 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene on Welland Street, Openshaw, at 14:00 GMT on Saturday. He died from gunshot wounds, police said.
A man, 33, was taken into custody for questioning, officers added.
A second man who was thought to have escaped in a vehicle was also being sought, Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Supt Simon Hurst said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and a team of officers are working extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened.
"Though we believe this was a targeted attack, we recognise that incidents of this nature will understandably cause concern in communities across Greater Manchester.
"There will be an increase of highly visible police officers in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to come and speak to us."
Det Supt Hurst urged anyone with information to come forward.
He also appealed to motorists and residents in the area who may have captured anything on their dashcams, CCTVs or doorbell cameras to contact the force.