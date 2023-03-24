Disley car crash: Tributes to 'beautiful' girls killed in collision
The heartbroken families of two teenage girls killed in a car crash have paid tribute to their "beautiful" girls.
Mariah Hussein, 16, and Kiara O'Lisa, 13, died when a Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Fiesta crashed in Disley, on Sunday, Cheshire Police said.
Mariah's family said she was "full of life" while Kiara's family said her smile lit "up the darkest rooms".
A man, 18, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been bailed pending further inquiries.
The man from Cheadle was driving the Corsa which collided with a Fiesta in the early hours of Sunday.
He was one of four people taken to hospital after the crash but police said their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
The parents of Mariah, from Manchester, said: "Mariah was a beautiful young girl full of life, she had so much to live for we can't begin to explain how heartbroken we are as her parents losing our beautiful baby."
They said they were "shattered and feel helpless but pray that our beautiful girl is at peace and have no choice but to accept this was the will of God".
The family of Kiara, who is also from Manchester, said: "Our beautiful Kiara was a very smart girl, wise beyond her years.
"Her smile could light up the darkest rooms."
They said she was "very outgoing and had lots and lots of friends".
"We will miss her infectious smile. Her cheekiness would drive us mad but also make us happy at the same time."
They added: "We are heartbroken and will miss our beautiful Kiara eternally."