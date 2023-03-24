Longsight cannabis farm: Arrest after £450k of drugs seized - police

Cannabis plants in premisesGreater Manchester Police
The property's electrical supply was made safe and the cannabis plants destroyed, police said

A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £450,000.

Officers carrying out a drugs warrant seized more than 100 cannabis plants at premises in Birch Lane, Longsight, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Electricity North West attended the property to make the electricity safe and the cannabis has been destroyed, it added.

The man, aged in his 30s, was held on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.