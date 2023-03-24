Longsight cannabis farm: Arrest after £450k of drugs seized - police
A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £450,000.
Officers carrying out a drugs warrant seized more than 100 cannabis plants at premises in Birch Lane, Longsight, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Electricity North West attended the property to make the electricity safe and the cannabis has been destroyed, it added.
The man, aged in his 30s, was held on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.
