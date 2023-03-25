Jill Furmanovsky's rock photography exhibition to open at library
- Published
A exhibition of the life's work of renowned music photographer Jill Furmanovsky is to open next month.
Photographing the Invisible will open at Manchester's Central Library from 15 April to 24 June with free admission.
Her career has spanned 50 years and she has photographed artists such as Bob Marley, Miles Davies, The Smiths, Led Zepellin and The Rolling Stones.
Noel Gallagher, who helped curate the show, said: "She's the best".
The former Oasis musician was photographed by Ms Furmanovsky at a gig at Manchester City's old ground Maine Road in 1996.
He said of the photographer: "All the great portraits, they're shot with love and respect for the artists."
Ms Furmanovsky said: "I cherish working with musicians, but it was photography that captured my heart first."
Manchester will be the first stop in an international tour for the photographer as she has photographed many locals bands including the Buzzcocks, Joy Division, The Fall, and The Smiths.
Other bands included in the exhibition are Pink Floyd, The Clash, The Cure, Amy Winehouse and Stevie Wonder as well as Beyoncé.
Manchester City Council's John Hacking said: "We are delighted that Jill has chosen to launch her new photography exhibition in Manchester's Central Library.
"Her connection with the city through her work with Manchester bands is clear and there is no better place to showcase her work than Manchester, a city which has such a rich and diverse music scene."