Axe murderer who killed house guest and took friends hostage jailed
- Published
A man who murdered his friend in a "sustained" axe attack before holding a couple hostage and attacking a boy with an iron bar has been jailed for life.
Kieran Oldham, 37, initially told police a gang had chased him and Liam Richardson, 21, who died from "catastrophic" injuries.
He was found guilty of murder at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court and handed a minimum term of 22 years.
Mr Richardson's mother told the court she would "never get over losing him".
Susan Hartley said there were "no words that can describe how we feel as a family".
She said on the night of Mr Richardson's death, she "received the worst news that any parent could ever imagine".
"I couldn't believe what I was hearing. I felt like the world had come crashing down on me and my family and to this day, that feeling has not gone away.
"I do not understand how one person can do such a thing to another."
She added that her family would "continue to love Liam like he is still here with us, but while grieving because he is not".
"We will never get over losing him and I hope we can do him proud while he watches down on us."
'Wholly untrue'
Greater Manchester Police said they had been called to Oldham's house, where Mr Richardson had been staying, after midnight on 3 October 2022 after neighbours reported a disturbance.
When officers entered the house, they found Mr Richardson's body at the top of the stairs.
The force said he had suffered catastrophic injuries and an axe was found nearby.
A representative said about four hours after the attack, Oldham turned up at the house of two friends bare-chested, not wearing shoes and covered in blood.
They said he threatened the couple and kept them prisoner in their bedroom for an hour and a half before one of them was able to call 999.
Oldham fled to nearby Gale Street before police arrived, where, armed with an iron bar, he damaged a parked car and attacked a 17-year-old.
He was arrested a short time later.
The force said at interview, Oldham "initially made no comment and then made up a story that a gang had chased him and Liam, and it was them who had carried out the fatal attack".
He later offered a plea of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility, but that was dismissed and he was found guilty of murder following a trial.
The 37-year-old, of Cornhill Street, Oldham, also admitted false imprisonment and affray and received concurrent terms.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Rachel Smith said it had been "a horrific and sustained attack".
"When interviewed... Oldham provided an account which was proven to be wholly untrue," she said.
"His lies were disproven... as was the account that he was not guilty due to diminished responsibility.
"The prosecution has proven that Oldham intended to kill Liam."
She added that she hoped the sentence brought "some comfort" to Mr Richardson's family.
