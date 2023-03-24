Harpurhey petrol station crash: Woman's family pay tribute
A woman who died when her car crashed at a petrol station in Manchester was a "beautiful, selfless, loving woman", her family has said.
Linda Whitelegg died two days after her 78th birthday following a collision in Moston Lane, Harpurhey on Wednesday morning, police said.
Her family said she was well-known in Cheetham Hill where she had run a hairdressers for over 50 years.
Paying tribute, they said: "She will be greatly missed by all who knew her."
They added: "She leaves behind her best friend and partner of over 45 years Arnie, her two sisters Robin and Rosemary, her only son Paul, grandsons Richard and Stefan, great-granddaughter Lucianna, and her mum, Jade, plus many family and friends who loved and adored her.
'Wasn't alone'
"Since retiring and leaving her shop in Cheetham Hill, Linda moved to Blackley Village where she continued to raise her grandson Richard and support families within her community in any way she could, to keep her active."
The family thanked "the Asda petrol station colleagues, the two off-duty police officers and the heavily pregnant nurse that were first to attend our beloved Linda" as well as "the general public that were at the scene, that helped in anyway they could".
"It has touched our family that so many people were around Linda at this time of the accident and that she wasn't alone," they added.
Police have said they believe Ms Whitelegg suffered a medical episode at the wheel.
