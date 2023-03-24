Teenager held over Worsley stabbing
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was left with life-changing injuries following a stabbing.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called at about 17:30GMT on Thursday to a disturbance between a group of young men in Worsley.
The force said the stabbed man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
GMP said initial inquiries suggest it was an isolated incident in Kenyon Way with no wider risk to the public.
A police scene will remain in place overnight while officers continue their investigation.
Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area before, during, or after the stabbing.
Det Insp Sarah Ball said: "We understand this incident may cause concern to the local community, but I'd like to reassure residents we have officers working around the clock to establish the circumstances.
"Extra officers have been deployed to the area to reassure the community.
"If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to them, they are there to support you.
"I would urge members of the public who witnessed anything to please come forward and report this information to us.
"No matter how small the information may seem, it could prove vital to the investigation."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk