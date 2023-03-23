Manchester: Broadhurst Park to become city's tenth nature reserve
Part of a park in north Manchester is set to become the city's newest nature reserve.
Broadhurst Clough in Moston is the tenth site to be designated by Manchester City Council as a local nature reserve.
Its new status will help protect the natural features and wildlife habitats of this section of Broadhurst Park, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Friends of Broadhurst Park said the group was "delighted".
Chairwoman Celia Cropper said: "We are pleased that the wide range of species within the Clough will have more protection and hope that the publicity will encourage more people to visit."
Frogs and dragonflies
Linking to Moston Fairway and Boggart Hole Clough - which is also a local nature reserve - this part of the Irk Valley Corridor contains the Dean Brook which trickles through a steep-sided woodland ravine.
The rest of the site consists of grassland and marshland- some rich with different species, including frogs and toads and dragonflies.
Regular events such as bat walks, nature walks, pond dipping and fungal foraging take place at the clough along with clean-ups organised by the Friends of Broadhurst Park group.
Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon, executive member for vibrant neighbourhoods, said it was a "much loved and well-used space" adding: "I am pleased we can play our part in preserving and enhancing a cleaner, greener and healthier biodiverse city for everyone to enjoy."
