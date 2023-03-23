Woman dies in Harpurhey petrol station forecourt crash
A woman has died when her car crashed at a petrol station in Manchester.
Police believe the woman, who was in her 70s, suffered a medical episode at the wheel.
She had been trying to drive off the forecourt of the Asda petrol station in Moston Lane, Harpurhey, at about 10:45 GMT on Wednesday.
Paramedics attended but the woman was confirmed dead. Greater Manchester Police appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
