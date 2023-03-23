Historian to write to Pope over abandoned Eccles cemetery
A historian is writing to Pope Francis to protest over an abandoned graveyard which he says has become a "drugs den".
The cemetery, known as Barton Upon Irwell Roman Catholic Graveyard, in Eccles, Salford, has not been used for a burial since 1940.
Craig Ellis, 52, said he had discovered that no-one owns the graveyard following months of investigations.
He said he had exhausted every avenue and "the only person I can think of who might be able to step in" was the Pope.
Mr Ellis said the small cemetery was formerly owned by the De Trafford family but, when the family offloaded the burial ground to the Catholic church, the necessary paperwork for ownership to be secured was never completed.
Salford City Council has confirmed the site was not their responsibility while a spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Liverpool said the land was "unregistered, so it definitely doesn't belong to us".
Mr Ellis, from Stretford, said he was concerned the graveyard was being used as a drug den and was a possible source of danger to local residents.
"I'm astonished that no-one seems to want to take responsibility for this graveyard," he said.
"There are priests and entire families buried there. It's very sad.
"I've exhausted every avenue I can to try to get something done, and the only person I can think of who might be able to step in is Pope Francis, so I am writing to him."
He added that a "successful outcome" would be for Salford City Council "to secure the site, replace the main gate with a metal fence and then the authority could work out how the land and trees can be maintained".
But Councillor Barbara Bentham, lead member for environment and community safety, said: "We will raise the issue of maintenance of this graveyard with the Roman Catholic Diocese which remains legally responsible for it.
"Salford City Council has no legal authority to bar access to this public cemetery or to carry out work on this land but we will raise concerns about illegal activities with Greater Manchester Police for investigation.
"Our building control officer inspected the perimeter wall again on 21 March and is satisfied that it was not in a dangerous condition at that time."
