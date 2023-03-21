Robots deliver groceries to Co-op customers in Sale
- Published
Supermarket customers in part of Greater Manchester have begun to receive grocery deliveries from robots.
Co-op has joined forces with Trafford Council and Starship Technologies to offer the online delivery service to 24,000 residents in the Sale area.
The robots are lightweight and travel at human walking pace - no faster than 4mph (6km/h) - and can detect cars.
The scheme has previously been trialled in Leeds, Milton Keynes and Northampton.
The service is available from Co-op stores in Washway Road and Coppice Avenue.
Mother-of-two Sally Jones recently used the robot and told BBC North West Tonight that "it was so much fun".
She added: "It played Baby Shark after we took the shopping out and then went off down the road.
"The boys were so excited."
Another shopper Karen Smith said she now wanted to sign up to use the service as "all my neighbours are using it - they are loving it".
Co-op's e-commerce director Chris Conway said: "We are committed to exploring new and innovative ways to increase access to our products and services, and delighted to be able to roll out autonomous robots to provide additional online flexibility and choice in Greater Manchester."