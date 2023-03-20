Mothballed clean air cameras help solve murders
Cameras set up for Greater Manchester's mothballed Clean Air Zone project have been used by police to solve crimes including two murders and a drugs case, it has emerged.
The number plate recognition cameras were set up in February 2022 despite the £60m scheme never starting.
Bolton council leader Martyn Cox revealed they had been used "to good effect in detecting crime".
He said information from cameras shared with police was closely controlled.
"Information released in line with data protection legislation has been used to support at least two murder investigations, one high risk missing person case, one county lines drug supply case, two separate fatal road traffic collisions and an aggravated burglary," he said.
The 407 cameras were installed across the region ahead of plans for the zone, which was paused amid various planning issues.
The information about their use by police came to light after Horwich councillor David Grant raised concerns about the cost of running them at a council meeting.
'Concerns around use'
He said: "Now that the mayor of Greater Manchester has graciously confirmed that the area of Bolton will most like not be subject to any clean air zone can the leader confirm that he intends to demand that the presumably now defunct cameras be removed?
"Secondly, bearing in mind these cameras are live and drawing electricity from our street furniture, will he be requesting a payment for electricity estimated Greater Manchester wide at £375,000 a month?"
Mr Cox replied: "The latest information is that the cameras have been use to good effect in detecting crime.
"However, it is acknowledged that there are concerns around the use of number plate recognition cameras and allowing direct access to the cameras to organisations such as Greater Manchester Police when these are no longer required for a charging clean air zone.
"There is a commitment to undertake public consultation on the future use of cameras once we have a decision from central government on the investment led clean air plan."
