Bryn Hargreaves: Body of missing former Wigan Warriors star found
- Published
The body of former Wigan Warriors rugby star Bryn Hargreaves has been found more than a year after he went missing in America, his family have confirmed.
The 37-year-old moved to the US about 10 years ago after quitting the sport. He was reported missing in January last year.
The family had turned to a private investigator in a bid to find him after a police search "turned up nothing".
His brother said "with incredible sadness we have finally found Bryn".
His former clubs including St Helens and Bradford Bulls have also expressed sadness at the news and paid tribute to him.
The ex-prop forward last spoke to his family on 3 January 2022, nine days before they contacted police after his apartment was found to be empty.
Despite a police search and family members going to America to join in the efforts, no trace was found of him.
Posting on Facebook, his brother Gareth Hargreaves said the family do not yet know the cause of his death or "what actually happened on 3/1/22".
His mother Maria Andrews said she was "in bits" and "heartbroken".
Wigan Warriors, where Hargreaves made 33 appearances over a two-year stint, said the club was "deeply saddened".
St Helens RFC chairman Eamonn McManus said: "Bryn was extremely well liked and respected by his team mates and all involved with the club during his four seasons with us from 2007 to 2010.
"He was very much part of the great Saints team of that era and was a World Club Challenge winner in 2007 and a Challenge Cup winner in 2008.
"He will be remembered with genuine warmth and with affection by us all."
Hargreaves joined Bradford Bulls in 2010, before quitting the sport, saying he had become disillusioned by off-field problems at the club.
He moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with his now ex-wife, before he relocated to rural West Virginia.
Bradford Bulls posted on Twitter: "We are extremely saddened to learn the body of former player Bryn Hargreaves has been found.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with Bryn's family and friends at this difficult time."
The Foreign Office has been asked to comment.