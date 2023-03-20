Eccles shooting: Boy, 16, shot in arm while riding motorbike
A 16-year-old boy has been shot in the arm while riding a motorbike in Greater Manchester.
The teenager suffered a serious injury in the attack just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday in Higher Croft, Eccles, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said two men on a motorbike approached him before they opened fire.
The boy's injuries are serious but not life-threatening. Police have appealed for information or any doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage.
Det Insp Joanne Johnston said: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area before, during, or after the incident, who may have seen something.
"No matter how small the information may seem, it could prove vital."
