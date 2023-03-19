Gareth Hock: Ex-England rugby league player charged with rape
- Published
The former Great Britain and England rugby league player Gareth Hock has been charged with rape.
The 39-year-old, from Wigan, was also charged with assault and controlling or coercive behaviour, Greater Manchester Police said.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court at a later date.
Hock retired as a player in 2019 following a career at Wigan Warriors, Leigh Centurions and Salford Red Devils.
