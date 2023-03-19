Gareth Hock: Ex-England rugby league player charged with rape

Gareth HockGetty Images
Gareth Hock retired from playing rugby in 2019

The former Great Britain and England rugby league player Gareth Hock has been charged with rape.

The 39-year-old, from Wigan, was also charged with assault and controlling or coercive behaviour, Greater Manchester Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Hock retired as a player in 2019 following a career at Wigan Warriors, Leigh Centurions and Salford Red Devils.

