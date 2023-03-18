Denton stabbing: Three people injured in stabbing
- Published
Three people have been injured in a stabbing in Greater Manchester, police said.
A woman was taken to hospital following the attack in Yew Tree Road, Denton shortly after 09:30 GMT.
Another two people who were seriously injured also attended hospital for treatment. The injuries of all three people are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: "Upon conducting initial enquiries, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public, but extra officers will be deployed to the area for community reassurance."
