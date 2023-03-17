Kyle Walker indecent exposure allegation dealt with, police say
England and Manchester City footballer Kyle Walker will not face criminal charges over newspaper allegations that he indecently exposed himself in a bar.
Cheshire Police began investigating after The Sun reported an alleged incident in Wilmslow on 5 March.
It said a 32-year-old man attended a police station voluntarily for questioning on Thursday and was "dealt with by an out of court disposal".
The force said the matter was "now closed".
The Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner's website states that out of court disposals are used by the police to deal with low-level crime and anti-social behaviour instead of taking an offender to court
Manchester City and Mr Walker's agent declined to comment at the time of the report, while City manager Pep Guardiola later said the allegations were a "private issue".
On Thursday, the right-back was included in England's squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.
England manager Gareth Southgate said he had "spoken at length" with Walker before selecting him.
"He is back playing with his club, there is no conclusive evidence to leave him out at this stage," he said.
"I have to be careful on being the moral judge on things."
Walker has played for Manchester City since July 2017, when he joined from Tottenham in a £45m transfer, and holds 70 England caps.
