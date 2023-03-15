Greater Manchester to get new powers in devolution deal
- Published
New powers for Greater Manchester to control its local funding have been announced in the Budget.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the announcement was a "very big moment" for the city region.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the mayor would be given a single budget rather than having to bid for separate pots of cash.
The move means Greater Manchester Combined Authority would be treated more like a government department.
It gives Mr Burnham more power to move money around and spend it according to his own priorities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Speaking to BBC North West Tonight, Mr Burnham said: "It's a very big moment for Greater Manchester and something that we've been working towards for a very long time.
"Of all the devolution deals we've done this is probably the most significant and the reason I say that is it means Whitehall will treat Manchester in the same way it treats Wales and Scotland."
He said it would give "much greater flexibility", adding it was a "vote of confidence in the way that we do things".
"We're now ready as a city region to go up a level. It's time for Whitehall to set us free a little."
Mr Burnham's West Midlands equivalent Andy Street has been granted the same powers.
The announcement comes after months of negotiations over a new devolution deal for the two city-regions which were selected by the government.
Local leaders asked for more control over skills and education budgets, railway services and stations and new powers to punish rogue landlords.
In his Budget speech Mr Hunt said: "I will boost mayors' financial autonomy by agreeing multi-year financial single settlements for the West Midlands and the Greater Manchester combined authorities in the next spending review, something I intend to roll out for all mayoral areas over time."
Mr Hunt also said Greater Manchester will continue to keep the business rates councils collect.
He also said the government will consult on transferring more responsibilities for local economic development to local authorities by April 2024.
He said: "For levelling up to truly succeed we need to unleash the civic entrepreneurship that's only possible when elected local leaders are able to fund and deliver solutions to their own challenges."
The chancellor also named Greater Manchester as one of 12 investment zones across the country which would benefit from £80m to invest in skills, infrastructure, tax relief and business rates reduction.
