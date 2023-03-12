Salford: Siblings say attack left dad as 'shell of a person'
The children of a man who was beaten with a sledgehammer in a park say their father is "a shell of a person" after the attack.
John Lowe, 58, is on life support after the assault at around 11:00 GMT on 14 February in Clarendon Park, Salford.
His children say they are "appealing to people's kinder nature" for any information about the incident.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail.
In a statement, his children said they could see their father "deteriorating right before our eyes".
Mr Lowe's daughter Lily told BBC North West Tonight her father was "severely brain-damaged and has very little quality of life".
She said the attack had "shocked us and the community".
Her brother Dave said the siblings felt they lost their father on the day of the attack.
He said: "The man left in that hospital bed is not the dad that we recognise and is not the John that the community knows and loves.
"Unfortunately we have to be prepared for the fact that he never will be - the brain damage is so severe.
"My dad was attacked in broad daylight... somebody must have seen something, somebody must have some information and we are just appealing to people's kinder nature to hopefully get someone to provide some information," he said.
Neighbouring residents said they were concerned about local safety, with one woman saying: "It is worrying but when you live around here and you deal with it and you see it, it's become the norm."
Another woman said: "I wouldn't walk through this park at night - not at all, not a chance. It's not safe for adults, let alone children."
Greater Manchester Police said they had "stepped up" their response after recent attacks in Salford, which included the unconnected fatal stabbing of 31-year-old father Tyron Riley in the same park.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder after that incident and has since been released on bail.
Ch Supt Anthony Creely said: "There has been an increase of stop and search within Salford since the start of the year, which is an important and effective policing tactic used to keep the public safe."
Supt Caroline Hemingway added: "Communities need to come together and continue sharing their concerns and any intelligence so officers can act on it."